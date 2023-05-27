First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RH were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in RH by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.