Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $61,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,279,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

