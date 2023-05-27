SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SAP by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

