Adelphi Capital LLP Buys Shares of 3,325 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Alphabet makes up about 6.7% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

