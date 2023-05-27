Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,585 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 960.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.