O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

