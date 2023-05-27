Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.76.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.