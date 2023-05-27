AXQ Capital LP Takes $130,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

