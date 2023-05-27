AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.5 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.