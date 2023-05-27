AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 265,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.