AXQ Capital LP Makes New $233,000 Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $484,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

