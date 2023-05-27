2,060 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

