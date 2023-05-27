AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
