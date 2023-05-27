AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

