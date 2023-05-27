Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,635 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

