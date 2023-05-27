2,060 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,309,000 after buying an additional 244,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

