1,568 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $141.15 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.