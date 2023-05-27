Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 244,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $76.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

