AXQ Capital LP Invests $228,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

