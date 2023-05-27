Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 218,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

