Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 64,823 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

