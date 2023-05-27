Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHG opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Get Rating

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

