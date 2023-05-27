AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,689 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

HAS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

