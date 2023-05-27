Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,449,240,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.