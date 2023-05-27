Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,058,107. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.77 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

