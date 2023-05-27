Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.