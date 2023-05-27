Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Equinix by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix stock opened at $729.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

