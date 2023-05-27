Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Allstate by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

ALL opened at $109.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.