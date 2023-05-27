Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $56,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

CMI stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.



