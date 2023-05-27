Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

RY opened at $90.41 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

