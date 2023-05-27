Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,703 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.