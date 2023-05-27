Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

