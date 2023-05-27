SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stake Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,759 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of SunPower worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $10.27 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

