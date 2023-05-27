The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,306 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 204,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

HIG opened at $68.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,482 shares of company stock worth $6,120,541. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.