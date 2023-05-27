PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,997 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.