Aviva PLC Has $12.93 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $181.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

