AXQ Capital LP Invests $130,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.1 %

FNB stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

