17,361 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Newmark Group



Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

