AXQ Capital LP Takes $136,000 Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

