AXQ Capital LP Invests $137,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.