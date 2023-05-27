AXQ Capital LP Invests $158,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,806,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,710 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 4.8 %

YMM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

