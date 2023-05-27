AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 19,164 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $13.75 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,729,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,168 shares of company stock worth $5,779,403. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.