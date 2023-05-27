14,405 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

