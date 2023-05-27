AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,341 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

