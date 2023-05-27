AXQ Capital LP Makes New $182,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,913 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 441.1% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 849,768 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,439,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 762,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,051,000 after purchasing an additional 754,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 801,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TROX opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

