AXQ Capital LP Invests $197,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $69.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 185.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.15%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

