AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

