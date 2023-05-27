AXQ Capital LP Invests $165,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

