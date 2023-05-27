AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 19,700 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

YMM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

