31,395 Shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

