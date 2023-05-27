AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,126 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.